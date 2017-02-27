Police on lookout for Makiki robbery suspect



CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking the public’s help in locating a man who is suspected of Robbery in the First Degree.

On Saturday, Feb. 18, at approximately 2:48 a.m., the suspect and the victim got into the elevator of an apartment building on Heulu Street. The victim exited on his floor, and was followed by the suspect who put on a mask, and robbed the victim at gunpoint.

The victim started yelling and the suspect fled when other residents came out of their apartments.

The suspect is in his 30s, 5-foot-8, 150 lbs., clean shaven and with dark-colored hair. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and shorts.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME on your cellular phone. The public may now anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org.