The 2017 Waialua Carnival will be held in the old plantation town of Waialua, Hawaii on March 3-5, 2017. The carnival will feature the EK Fernandez Midway of rides and games, live entertainment, and ono foods! All proceeds from the carnival support special projects at Waialua High and Intermediate School. Carnival volunteer Leslie Witten joined us this morning with more on the event, and we get a preview of the entertainment with Clayton Cabebe.

