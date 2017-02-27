Trader Joe’s issues recall for unsweetened applesauce that may contain glass

Trader Joe’s has issued a voluntary recall for its unsweetened applesauce over concerns that they may contain pieces of glass.

While there are no Trader Joe’s stores in Hawaii, its products are popular items brought back from mainland trips.

Three variations fall under the recall: First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce, Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce, and All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce.

Two of the three variations are sold in stores nationwide, while the other is available in multiple states (see chart below).

The company says all affected products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed.

Customers are encouraged to discard the product or, if you’re on the mainland, return it to a store for a full refund.

If you have any questions, call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817, Mondays through Fridays, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Time, or send an email.

SOLD IN PRODUCT BARCODE# AFFECTED CODES All Trader Joe’s stores Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce 00015905 ALL CODES through BEST BEFORE AUG. 08, 2018 All Trader Joe’s stores Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce 00194877 ALL CODES through BEST BEFORE OCT. 06, 2018 Trader Joe’s stores only in: AL, AZ, CA, CO, ID, LA, NV, NM, OK, OR, TX, UT, WA Trader Joe’s All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce 00014359 ALL CODES through BEST BEFORE Dec. 16, 2018