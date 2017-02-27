Warrants issued for suspects in theft, attempted theft cases targeting state

The search is on for two men accused of trying to bilk the state out of thousands of dollars.

In the first incident, Michael Powers, 48, allegedly wrote 22 forged checks totaling $715,696.92 using bank routing numbers and account numbers belonging to the Hawaii budget and finance department. Officials say he did not actually receive the money.

The Pearl City resident was charged Friday with attempted first-degree theft and multiple counts of forgery in the second degree.

In the second incident, Michael K. Mills, 30, allegedly billed the State of Hawaii for more than $35,000 in equipment and supplies that were not related to a State contract with Mills’s employer.

The Kapolei resident was charged Friday with first-degree theft.

Bail for each defendant has been set at $5,000 and bench warrants have been issued for their arrests.

First-degree theft is a class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

Forgery in the second degree is a class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.