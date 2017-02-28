Big Island Candies gets you ready for Girls day or Hinamatsuri

Big Island Candies are world renown for their chocolate dipped shortbread, but they also have an amazing brownie line which continues to increase in popularity and everyone loves their biscotti. They only use the highest level of quality ingredients to make their cookies and chocolates. That combined with their factory artisans pouring their heart into everything they create is what makes their products truly outstanding.

They also like to keep their specialty packaging exciting and therefore they refresh this line every quarter so that you can always find something new for spring, summer, fall and winter – making it a perfect gift for every occasion. Plus, this year marks their 40th anniversary!