Black-footed albatross chicks brought to Oahu wildlife refuge

Photo courtesy Eric VanderWerf/USFWS Pacific
Photo courtesy Eric VanderWerf/USFWS Pacific

A new type of bird has been introduced to Oahu.

Earlier this month, 15 black-footed albatross chicks were moved from the Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge to a wildlife refuge on the North Shore. While they’re there, officials hope they’ll establish a breeding colony.

The three-week old chicks will be handfed fish and squid and will be closely monitored by biologists to make sure they’re settling in.

Before the move to Oahu, the black-footed albatross could only be found in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands and off of Japan.

