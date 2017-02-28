Coast Guard seeks public’s help in finding owner of adrift kayak found near Maili Point

Related Coverage Coast Guard stresses importance of ID tags to limit unnecessary, costly searches

The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of an unmanned 12-foot kayak found adrift approximately 300 yards off Maili Point Tuesday.

The blue ocean kayak was located overturned and is marked as a caper ocean kayak.

Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the kayak is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.

At 10:47 a.m., watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center received notification from a good Samaritan of an unmanned and adrift kayak off Maili Point.

Sector Honolulu issued an urgent marine information broadcast notice to mariners and launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point to conduct a search of the area. The Honolulu Fire Department is searching with two jet ski crews and Ocean Safety & Lifeguard Services are also searching with a rescue board.

There are currently no reported signs of distress or missing persons in the area.

This is the third time in recent days that the Coast Guard has sent out search crews. It’s already happened twice this weekend with two watercraft found floating adrift with no one on board.