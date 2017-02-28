Cool Kids Hawaii with Fujitsu: Kadee Parubrub

One of the great things about living in Hawaii are the people and that’s especially true of our kids. We’ve got some really terrific keiki in the islands and Living808 is taking time to recognize them in our “Cool Kids” feature.

We’ve teamed up with Fujitsu to showcase outstanding students who are excelling in academics, charity, leadership and more.

Each month, we’re picking one “Cool Kid” from the entries sent in by families all over the state. Winners receive a $100 Visa gift card, courtesy of Fujitsu.

From age 9 Kadee has chosen to forego her birthday and do random acts of kindness in our community. Her first year she did 9 acts giving blankets to care homeless residents, supplies to the boys and girls club, snack packs to police officers, 150 roses to random people and many more. On her 10th birthday she donated 1750 lbs. of food to the Hawaii Food Bank and this year for her 11th birthday she was able to donate 2068 lbs. of food to the Food Bank and donate backpacks and school supplies to needy children. On top of this Kadee is a 4.0 6th grader at Chiefess Kamakaheli Middle School on Kauai.