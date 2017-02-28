Extended furlough inmate Alpha Iuli fails to return to WCCC

Extended furlough inmate Alpha Iuli has failed to report to the Women’s Community Correctional Center.

Her extended furlough pass was issued for Feb. 21 to Feb. 28. State Sheriffs and Honolulu Police were notified.

Iuli is 49, 5-foot-5 and weighs 153 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Iuli is serving time for Theft 2. Escape 2 is expected to be added to her charges. She was tentatively approved for parole and awaiting the parole board to set the release date.

She is a community custody inmate on extended furlough with pass privileges. Community Custody is the lowest custody level. Inmates in the extended furlough program live and work outside of the facility but must check in at various times throughout the month.

Anyone who sees Iuli is urged to call 911 or Sheriff Dispatch at 586-1352.