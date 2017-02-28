First phase of Mililani senior affordable housing project completed

The first phase of a senior affordable housing project in Mililani was dedicated Tuesday.

Funded by the Catholic Charities Housing Development Corporation, the first phase of Meheula Vista includes 75 one-bedroom, one-bath units, as well as a common picnic area and laundry room, as well as rec rooms.

Catholic Charities Hawaii president and CEO Terry Walsh says “it’s a needed service that we’re providing. When seniors try to find housing, it can be thousands of dollars, and to be able to get a unit under $1,000 is just really remarkable. I’m just so proud that Catholic Charities Hawaii can play an instrumental role in ensuring seniors have affordable housing in Hawaii.”

A blessing was also held Tuesday for the second phase of the Meheula Vista project. Once it’s all completed, the complex will have four separate apartment buildings, a total of 301 housing units, and a stand-alone multi-purpose building for senior activities.

The housing project will be available to seniors earning 60 percent or less of Honolulu’s median income.