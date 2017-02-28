Hawaii Island police look for Kilikina Beall, wanted on two bench warrants

Hawaii Island police are searching for a 31-year-old woman wanted on two bench warrants.

Kilikina Beall is wanted for contempt of court and violating probation. She is also wanted for questioning in connection with an assault investigation.

She is described as 5-foot-6, 150 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair. She has no permanent address but frequents the South Kohala area.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.