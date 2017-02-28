Hawaiian Airlines takes part in international project on climate change, air quality

Hawaiian Airlines has become the first U.S. carrier to take part in an international project on climate change and air quality. The airline has partnered with In-service Aircraft for a Global Observing System, or IAGOS.

The equipment installed IAGOS instruments under the cockpit on one of its Airbus A-3-30 planes will collect atmospheric air samples and record high-altitude greenhouse gas measurements.

Scientists expect the plane to gather valuable data, thanks to its flights across the Pacific, Asia and North America.

The system is expected to be operational around April following FAA certification.

According to IAGOS, commercial aircraft like Hawaiian’s are uniquely positioned to collect highly relevant observations on a scale and in numbers impossible to achieve via dedicated research aircraft or satellites. All information will be transmitted after each flight to the IAGOS data center in France and shared with the scientific community within a few weeks.