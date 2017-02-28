Original Liliha Bakery reopens with new look

By Published: Updated:
liliha-bakery-original


After two months of renovations, Liliha Bakery’s original location on N. Kuakini Street reopened Tuesday.

The bakery and restaurant had been closed since the beginning of January for kitchen and roof construction, which took about a month longer than originally anticipated.

Now, the eatery is back open with a new look and new equipment, and busy serving eager customers.

“Everybody has been super excited. They have been patiently waiting for us to reopen. We’ve actually had people trying to come in the door since last week, so they’re very excited we’re open,” said assistant manager Rachelle Meadows. “It’s not necessarily bigger, but we sure got a lot of new equipment, so things are cooking better.”

The business is also hoping to put in tables for dine-in customers, which would offer a view of the bakery.

liliha-bakery-original-1

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s