Original Liliha Bakery reopens with new look



After two months of renovations, Liliha Bakery’s original location on N. Kuakini Street reopened Tuesday.

The bakery and restaurant had been closed since the beginning of January for kitchen and roof construction, which took about a month longer than originally anticipated.

Now, the eatery is back open with a new look and new equipment, and busy serving eager customers.

“Everybody has been super excited. They have been patiently waiting for us to reopen. We’ve actually had people trying to come in the door since last week, so they’re very excited we’re open,” said assistant manager Rachelle Meadows. “It’s not necessarily bigger, but we sure got a lot of new equipment, so things are cooking better.”

The business is also hoping to put in tables for dine-in customers, which would offer a view of the bakery.