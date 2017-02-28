Rainbow Wahine Volleyball opens Spring Exhibition Schedule vs. Osaka Tuesday night

The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team will host their first spring match on Tuesday, February 28 against Team Osaka at the Stan Sheriff Center. First serve is slated for 7:00 p.m. Seating will be general admission for all three matches with adult tickets at $11, senior citizen tickets at $8 and student prices at $5.

The 2016 Rainbow Wahine finished the season ranked No. 17 in the final AVCA coaches poll after posting a 23-6 overall record. Hawai’i captured their second-straight Big West title and 25th overall conference crown with a 15-1 mark. The ‘Bows competed in their 35th NCAA tournament where they defeated USC in the first round but fell to Minnesota in the second. Hawai’i will return five starters and 15 letterwinners next fall—including all-Big West first team players Emily Maglio, Savanah Kahakai, and Norene Iosia.

Team Osaka is an all-star team comprised of players from five different Osaka universities–Osaka Gakuin, Senri Kinran, Kansai, Osaka University of Health Science, and Osaka International. Their organization plays in Grand Prix matches however this is the first time this group of 12 have played together. In all, Osaka brought 40 players to train in Hawai’i this week.

Hawai’i will also host two additional spring matches in March. The Rainbow Wahine will battle Minnesota in a rematch of this past season’s NCAA second round match in Minneapolis on March 16 at 7:00 p.m. The ‘Bows will close out its spring schedule on March 21 when they take on Kansas also at 7:00 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball Spring Match #1

Who: Hawai’i vs. Osaka

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 7:00 pm

Where: Stan Sheriff Center – Honolulu, O’ahu

Tickets: All General Admssion – Adult – $11; Senior Citizen (65 & older) – $8; Student (Ages 4 to High School) – $5