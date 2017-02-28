Rainbow Warriors hit the road to California with postseason fate unknown



HONOLULU — For the second straight season, the University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team closes out its Big West regular-season schedule with road games at UC Davis and Long Beach State. First up for the Rainbow Warriors are the Aggies on Thursday, March 2 at 7:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. HT.

UH (14-13, 8-6 Big West) enters the final weekend in a tie for third place and just two games out of first place. Hawai’i has been mathematically eliminated to repeat as Big West regular-season champs with league leaders UC Irvine and UC Davis squaring off Saturday with the regular-season title on the line. UH, however, can finish as high as a tie for second place, this despite being selected eighth in the preseason media poll.

The ‘Bows have won six of their last eight contests and are coming off a dramatic 64-58 overtime win over Cal State Fullerton in their home finale on Feb. 25. UH improved to 2-0 this season in overtime this year with the win.

Noah Allen scored a game-high 21 points in the victory, for his 11th 20-point game of the year. Allen continues to lead the Big West in scoring during conference games at 18.7 ppg and has put himself in the conversation for conference player of the year honors.

UH has won three of its last four road games, including an emphatic 82-61 win at Cal Poly on Feb. 18. The ‘Bows have won three of the last four meetings with UC Davis (18-11, 10-4 Big West), including last year’s victory in Davis where UH clinched a share of the Big West regular-season title. The Aggies defeated UH, 76-70, in Honolulu earlier this year.

Game 28 Tipoff Notes

Who: Hawai’i (14-13, 8-6 Big West) at UC Davis (18-11, 10-4 Big West)

When: Thursday, March 2, 2017

Time: 7:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. HT

Where: The Pavilion (8,000) – Davis, Calif.

Television: None

Streaming Video: BigWest.tv

Radio: ESPN 1420 AM. Bobby Curran (PxP).

Streaming Audio: espn1420am.com

Live Stats: UCDavisAggies.com

Twitter: @HawaiiMBB #HawaiiMBB

Coaches: Eran Ganot is in his second season at UH (42-19). Jim Les is in his sixth season at UC Davis (72-102)

Series Information: UH leads, 6-4.

About UC Davis: At 10-4, UCD is in a tie for first in the Big West with UC Irvine…the Aggies picked up home wins over CSUN (95-85) and Long Beach State (75-71, OT) last week…Brynton Lemar averaged 26.5 ppg in the wins to earn up Big West weekly honors…he leads the team at 15.8 ppg while Chima Moneke adds 15.0 ppg and a league-best 9.0 rpg…UCD is a perfect 10-0 at home.

.

#HawaiiMBB