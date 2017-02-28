Rolovich has ‘Bows bounce conditioning for KnockerBall

In a workout that began with fear of punishment running, the Rainbow Warrior football team ended up having a ball.

Head coach Nick Rolovich put a bounce in the team’s step, promising a grueling “track practice” on Joseph Platt Cooke Field in Manoa, but the worries were rounded out with a game of KnockerBall.

The game consists of person-sized ballooned suits that allow for full contact and full rebound.

“I acted all angry at the guys and made them get in their running gear and said we’re going to run,” Rolovich said. “They came out and KnockerBall was there for them.”

“I had the biggest sigh of relief, because my whole thought process was like, ‘Man, what did we do? What could we have possibly done to warrant this?'” said senior safety Daniel Lewis Jr.

The players appreciated a break in the exhausting slate of spring with 6:30 a.m. practice bolstered by class, study hall, weight room responsibilities, and film sessions.

“It’s fun that he gets to throw a little something extra team bonding thing in there for us,” Lewis said.

Perhaps the most entertaining part of the afternoon for the ‘Bows was watching their coaches strap up the suits.

“I’m not letting KnockerBall on the field if I can’t get in it. I tried to hit,” Rolovich quipped. “We had a coaches round. I went after (Marc) Moody, or Moody went after me. I went after Makana (Garrigan). Even though I got knocked down, I got back up and tried to take out some frustration on some of these guys.”

The Rainbow Warriors will return to practice Thursday at 6:30 a.m. in Manoa.