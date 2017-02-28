S. Korean prosecutors to indict Samsung executive on bribery, embezzlement

In this Jan. 18, 2017, file photo, Lee Jae-yong, front, a vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co. arrives for the hearing at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea. South Korean prosecutors say they will indict Lee on bribery, embezzlement and other charges linked to a political scandal that has toppled President Park Geun-hye. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors say they will indict Samsung’s de facto chief on bribery, embezzlement and other charges linked to a political scandal that has toppled President Park Geun-hye.

A special prosecution team says the indictment of Samsung Electronics vice chairman Lee Jae-yong will come later Tuesday.

Lee allegedly hid assets overseas, concealed proceeds from criminal activities and committed perjury. The 48-year-old billionaire was arrested Feb. 17. Samsung has denied wrongdoing.

Prosecutors say the Samsung heir gave bribes worth $36 million to Park and her confidante to help win government support for a smooth company leadership transition.

Others indicted include Culture Minister Cho Yoonsun and Park’s former chief of staff Kim Ki-choon, over suspicions that they blacklisted thousands of artists deemed unfriendly to Park’s government and denied them state support.

