Senate committee deletes rail tax extension from proposed bill

A plan to keep the rail tax going is in jeopardy after a Senate committee yanked the extension out of the bill.

The Ways and Means Committee instead moved forward with a measure that will stop the state from taking its 10 percent share of the tax. That means the city will receive an additional $300 million by the time the rail tax ends in 2027.

City officials like council member Kymberly Pine say, however, that won’t be enough to complete the project to Ala Moana Center. “Many city leaders believe that raising property taxes would be the only source of funding to fill the gap that is needed,” she said.

“We will have to do whatever we are forced to do and, hopefully, it’s not raising property tax at this time.”

The measure now heads to the full Senate for a vote.

The current price tag of the rail project is nearly $10 billion.