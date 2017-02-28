Visitor spending up as tourism officials prepare for 23rd annual Honolulu Festival

The year is off to a good start for Hawaii’s tourism industry.

New numbers from the Hawaii Tourism Authority reveal 756,313 visitors came to our state, up 4.9 percent from the same time last year.

Those visitors spent a total of $1.6 billion, an increase of 10.1 percent compared to January 2016.

All islands saw growth in visitor arrivals compared to January 2016. Visitor spending increased on Oahu, Kauai, Molokai, Lanai, and the island of Hawaii, but decreased on Maui.

“Japan shows significant growth in January and it’s very encouraging,” said George Szigeti, president and CEO, Hawaii Tourism Authority, “not only the visitor arrivals, but the spending from Japan was up 26.6 percent in January so we’re off to a good start. I’m cautiously optimistic that we can carry this through for the rest of the year.”

Szigeti says Hawaii’s appeal is likely contributing to this growth.

“Hawaii is in demand right now. Hawaii is safe, clean, welcoming, the Aloha spirit. I think it resonates with everybody worldwide right now,” he said.

Tourism officials are expecting the upcoming 23rd annual Honolulu Festival to draw more visitors. Organizers announced this year’s schedule of events Tuesday.

The festival is expected to draw 5,500 visitors from Japan with a lineup of activities, events, and entertainment from March 10-12.

“This Honolulu Festival is now a signature event,” Szigeti said. “What I really like about it is sharing the cultural diversity of Japan and the Pacific Rim, but what I really like seeing is all our local residents who love coming down here, and the parade and the exhibits and the fireworks at the end of the show in Waikiki.”

