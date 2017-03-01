2007 Sugar Bowl team to help coach Field of Legends football clinic

It’s been a decade since the magical 2007 University of Hawaii football team’s WAC champion and Sugar Bowl season.

This weekend, that Warriors team will be celebrated with Young’s Fish Market and Barefoot League hosting the 7th annual Field of Legends football clinic at Aloha Stadium.

More than a dozen members of that miraculous squad are coming to take part as coaches, including stars Colt Brennan, Jason Rivers, Kealoha Pilares, Greg Salas, and Ryan Grice-Mullen.

“I was just on the phone with Colt (Brennan) last night talking about when he gets in and whatnot,” Rivers said. “He’s excited to be back with all of the boys. The thing I always mention is that was a special time for the state. It wasn’t just the players experiencing it. It wasn’t just the players’ families. It was everywhere.”

Pilares is excited to reunite with his former teammates to help foster the pride and Aloha that team brought to Hawaii.

“The joy and having that vision and offering that vision to kids,” he said. “Anything is possible. It’s all about bringing people together at the end of the day. When football is all done, it’s all about having that Aloha spirit. Bringing that everywhere you go and just bringing people together and being proud of something.”

The clinic is scheduled for Saturday, with ages 13-17 running from 4-6 p.m., and ages 7-12 running from 7-9 p.m.

On Friday, there will be a free meet-and-greet with the former Rainbow Warriors and many others from 5-7 p.m. at Young’s Fish Market.