Bikeshare Hawaii works with Secure Bike Share to provide bicycles

After years of trying to get off the ground, Bikeshare is finally coming to Honolulu.

Bikeshare Hawaii signed an agreement with Secure Bike Share which will provide 1,000 bicycles and 100 stations for Honolulu’s first public bicycle sharing program.

The stations will be placed from Chinatown to Diamond Head which will be no further than a five-minute walk apart.

The bikes are designed for trips of one to two miles.

“Bikeshare is where you check out a bike at one station, check it into another station. So you do one way trips. It’s very convenient, ” said Lori McCarney of Bikeshare Hawaii

Bikeshare Hawaii is scheduled to launch this summer.