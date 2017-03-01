Guitarist Carlos Santana brings Transmogrify tour to Hawaii

santana

A 10-time GRAMMY-Award-winning guitarist is returning to Hawaii.

Carlos Santana and his band will perform Sunday, April 30, at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, and Tuesday, May 2, at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center in Kahului.

Santana has released 14 top-10 albums and sold more than 100 million records throughout his 40-year career. He’s won three Latin GRAMMY Awards, received the Billboard Latin Music Award Lifetime achievement honor and the Kennedy Center Honors Award, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

He is currently headlining a multi-year residency at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Concert Information

Honolulu

When: Sunday, April 30, 2017
Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.
Where: Blaisdell Arena
Prices: $59, $79, $99, and $149

Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m. at the Blaisdell Box Office, all Ticketmaster outlets including Walmart, online at www.ticketmaster.com, and charge by phone toll-free at 1-800-745-3000. Service fees may apply.

Kahului

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Doors open at 5 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Maui Arts and Cultural Center, Yokouchi Pavilion/A&B Amphitheater
Prices: $65, $79, $89, $129, with a limited number of premium $149 tickets available

Tickets go on sale to MACC members Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m. at the MACC Box Office, charge by phone at 242-SHOW and online at www.mauiarts.org. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, March 11, at 10 a.m. Service fees may apply.

