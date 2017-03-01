Honolulu Festival and Living808 Contest

The 23rd Annual Honolulu Festival kicks off next weekend, March 10-12. The Honolulu Festival is a huge celebration of Pacific Rim culture, with performers and artisans from all over the world and Hawaii sharing their music, dance and arts. It’s a wonderful event for the whole family to enjoy! The Honolulu Festival takes place at three convenient locations: Hawaii Convention Center, Ala Moana Center and Waikiki Beach Walk. The festival concludes Sunday, March 12 with the Grand Parade through Waikiki and the Nagaoka Fireworks Show over Waikiki Beach.

We are so thrilled to be partnering with the Honolulu Festival this year. Hawaii residents have the opportunity to win a staycation! Enter to win a two-night stay at Hawaii Prince Hotel Waikiki, two tickets from Atlantis Adventures and two tickets for the Polynesian Cultural Center. The winner will also receive two tickets to Honolulu Festival’s annual Friendship Gala. Check out KHON Living808’s Facebook page to enter!

Our music performer is Karlie Goya is a 14-year-old from Hawaii who made her debut at the Honolulu Festival two years ago. She started playing ukulele at 11 years old, and since then has performed at events across Oahu. You can see Karlie perform at Honolulu Festival this year!

