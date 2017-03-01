Hospice Hawaii’s 8th Annual Hot Pursuit on April 29

Lace up those sneakers and put on your thinking caps because Hospice Hawaii’s 8th Annual Hot Pursuit is just around the corner! This “Amazing Race” style event tests both brains and brawns, as participants solve riddles and complete stimulating challenges on the way to the finish line.

Ken Zeri and Lance Tanaka have details.

Hot Pursuit takes place on Saturday, April 29, 2017. They’ll be using Waterfront Plaza as their Home Base before participants begin their race through Kakaako. For more information or to register, visit www.HotPursuitHI.com.