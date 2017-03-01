Hy’s Steak House celebrates 40th anniversary with special dinners and more

Hy’s Steak House is celebrating their 40th anniversary with special dinners all year long. Beginning in April, they will have wine dinners monthly. Master Sommelier Patrick Okubo and Executive Chef Justin Inagaki work in unison to create thoughtful pairings. Each dinner accommodates 20 guests and is set in their Private dining room.

Beginning in May, they will feature a monthly Chef’s table venue. Chef Justin takes advantage of local seasonal products and features them in this elevated version of Hy’s cuisine.

For more info, call (808)922-5555 or go to https://hyswaikiki.com/