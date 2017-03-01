Lahainaluna High School renovations to begin in May

Upgrades at Lahainaluna High School on Maui are moving forward.

A $575,000 contract was awarded this week for work that involves restroom and shower renovations, selective demolition, masonry work and carpentry, as well as plumbing and electrical work.

Castaway Construction and Restoration is expected to begin work in May and finish in August.

“Because students will need to use the facilities as instruction resumes in the fall, August is a hard date of completion for essential facilities. Other portions of the larger project will continue during the school year,” said state Rep. Angus McKelvey, D, West Maui.

The contract is part of a larger project of upgrades and repairs planned at the school.