Laumaka work furlough inmate Erick Thompson fails to return

Work furlough inmate Erick Thompson failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center Wednesday.

He left the center on a day pass and was supposed to return by noon. State Sheriffs and Honolulu Police were notified.

Thompson is 46 years old. He is 6’0” and weighs 209 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is serving time for Promoting a Dangerous Drug 3. His next parole hearing is scheduled for April.

Thompson is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program. Inmates in the work furlough program are either actively seeking employment or working in the community. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

If you see him, please call 911 or Sheriff Dispatch at 586-1352.