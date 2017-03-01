Mother pushes for mandatory dentist inspections after daughter’s surgery-related death

Four years after a toddler died following a routine root canal, her mother wants to make sure it does not happen to anyone else.

Ashley Puleo is pushing a measure that would require mandatory on-site inspections of dentist offices that uses sedation and anesthesia.

It would also require dentists to post a sign with contact information for the state’s consumer protection agency.

In 2013, Puleo’s 3-year-old daughter, Finley Boyle, died after she was given a highly potent mixture of sedatives.

House Bill 561 would require officials from the Board of Dental Examiners to perform on-site inspections to make sure that the staff is able to respond to a medical emergency that may occur when a patient is sedated.

“It’s just another step to ensure the safety of the patients to make sure their emergency procedures are put in place,” said Puleo, who testified in front of the House Consumer Protection and Commerce Committee Wednesday.

The Board of Dental Examiners said it supports the intent of the proposal, but there are already higher standards in place ever since Finley’s death.

“What we have in law right now is beyond what this bill proposes, so I think we are fine in terms of the protection of the public, in terms of general anesthesia,” said board member and dentist Dennis Nagata.

Some of those regulations include permit renewals twice a year for dentists who use sedation and general anesthesia.

“So we do on-site inspections, and we can do it at random if necessary,” said Nagata.

As for the mandatory signs, Nagata said patients should feel free to talk to their dentist directly.

“I really think the public themselves should be more aware, and I think it’s up to the public to ask the dentist in terms of his qualifications and the public should check if this dentist is a specialist, a pediatric dentist, and not someone who is claiming to be a pediatric dentist,” he said.

The House committee passed the measure soon after with some changes. Those changes clarify that dentists need a license to practice and a separate permit to administer sedatives and general anesthesia.