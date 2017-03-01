Rainbow Warriors open DQ Classic in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Hawai’i baseball (3-4) squad hits the road for the first time in the 2017 season and the only time this year in non-conference play, heading to U.S. Bank Stadium for a one-off meeting with Minnesota, followed by the Dairy Queen Classic over the weekend.

All games this week will take place in state-of-the-art U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis, new home of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings. The 66,200-seat stadium opened on July 22, 2016 and is a climate controlled facility with a fixed transparent roof.

The Rainbow Warriors face off with the 2016 Big Ten Regular Season Champion Gophers (4-1) on Thursday, March 2, while the tournament runs March 3-5, Friday through Sunday. In addition to the pre-tournament matchup with UM, the Rainbow Warriors will also meet Iowa (4-2) and Oral Roberts (6-1), as well as a second meeting with the Gophers in the DQC.

The Rainbow Warriors last appeared in the Dairy Queen Classic in 2009, when the tournament was held at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome. UH finished with a 1-2 record in the event, defeating Washington and falling in games to UC Santa Barbara and Minnesota. Just like this season’s schedule, UH also played UM in a one-off contest, topping the Gophers 6-2 in a pre-tournament victory.

On the rise in recent years, the Gophers are coming off an NCAA Regional (College Station) appearance last year, opening up this season with a split road pair versus UC Irvine and a three-game sweep of Seattle. Batting .371 coming into the week, the Gophers are led by junior second baseman Luke Pettersen, who is batting an NCAA second-best .765 with 13 hits, four runs and six RBI. The Gophers are averaging 8.8 runs per game, but have allowed 5.8 runs on average from their pitching staff with a 5.73 ERA.

After splitting in the last outing, the Rainbow Warriors and Gophers previously met – also with a 1-1 result – in the 1991 NCAA Regional (Los Angeles). UH is 6-2 against teams from Minnesota and 25-22 against current members of the Big Ten Conference – with Iowa in the tournament and a four-game home series in two weeks against Indiana on the schedule.

Another Big Ten program on the rise, the Hawkeyes won 30 games last year and are paced by sophomore outfielder Robert Neustrom, batting .400 with 10 hits, three RBI and two runs. Iowa is hitting .254 as a team with a 6.5 runs per game average. The pitching staff holds a collective ERA at 3.81. The Hawkeyes come to Minneapolis with wins this year over South Florida, Loras, Alabama State and Morehead State. UH is 13-3 against teams from Iowa, last hosting the Hawkeyes to a 1-1 record in the 1983 Rainbow Easter Tournament.

Rounding out the trio of opponents, Oral Roberts and UH meet for the first time on Sunday. The Eagles appeared at TCU’s NCAA Regional in Dallas last year to conclude a 38-win season. ORU has won 15 of the last 17 Summit League Championships – with a current two-year run. The Eagles are hitting .281 with a 6.1 run average, topped by First Team All-Summit League junior outfielder Noah Cummings, who is hitting .464 with 13 hits, 12 RBI and four runs. The ORU pitching staff ERA sits at 3.63. UH is 18-16 against Oklahoma schools and 7-0 against Summit League members.

The Rainbow Warriors are fresh off two consecutive wins to close out a very tough four-game series with San Francisco. The entire series was determined by six total runs, including a pair of 11-inning nailbiters to open the set. Senior third baseman Josh Rojas tops the ‘Bows with six hits and two RBI, while junior outfielder Dylan Vchulek has reached base in all seven games, logging two RBI and three runs.

The starting pitchers have been phenomenal for the Rainbow Warriors, registering a 1.65 ERA in starts this season, led by UH’s lone returning starter, Brendan Hornung. The senior righty has a 1.20 ERA and 0-1 record, striking out 15 with just two walks in 15 innings. He’ll throw Friday against Iowa. Opening up the week, sophomore lefty Dominic DeMiero holds a 1.20 ERA and a 1-0 record, logging 10 strikeouts in 15 innings. Coming up against Minnesota the second time, junior right-hander Neil Uskali has a 2.25 ERA and 1-1 record, holding opponents to .205 hitting this year. The fourth starter for this weekend has not been determined.

What: Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors (3-4) vs. Minnesota Gophers (4-1)

When: Thursday, March 2, 12:00 p.m. HT

Where: Minneapolis, Minn (U.S. Bank Stadium)

Television: None

Live Video Streaming: Stream available for subscribers of BTN Plus

Radio: Game will be broadcast live on ESPN Honolulu 1420 AM with Mel Proctor on the call. Neighbor islands can listen live on KNUI on Maui, KHLO in Hilo, KKON in Kona and KTOH on Kaua’i.

Audio Webcast: www.ESPN1420am.com

Live Stats: Minnesota Athletics

What: Dairy Queen Classic (Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors vs.)

When: Friday, March 3, 8:15 a.m. HT vs. Iowa (4-2)

Saturday, March 4, 2:35 p.m. HT vs. Minnesota (4-1)

Sunday, March 5, 7:15 a.m. HT vs. Oral Roberts (6-1)

Where: Minneapolis, Minn (U.S. Bank Stadium)

Television: None

Live Video Streaming: Stream available for subscribers of BTN Plus for Minnesota game

Radio: All games will be broadcast live with Mel Proctor in Minneapolis. Friday and Sunday contest will air on ESPN Honolulu 1420 AM, with Saturday’s contest airing live on NBC Sports 1500 AM. Neighbor islands can listen live to both 1420 AM games on KNUI on Maui, KHLO in Hilo, KKON in Kona and KTOH on Kaua’i.

Audio Webcast: www.ESPN1420am.com \ www.NBCSportsRadioHawaii.com

Live Stats: Minnesota Athletics (TBA)

