Residents, businesses deal with flood damage, cleanup from recent storm

The state has been experiencing bouts of heavy rain and storms over the past few days.

Some of the worst flooding occurred on Oahu’s North Shore. Vehicles got stuck underwater as water flooded streets and homes.

Chad Cataluna lives near Sunset Beach. With help from his sons, he was able to prevent much of the water from entering his home.

“The first wave, a river came this way. Second wave, water came down this way, around, then out,” he explained. “About three-quarters of an inch of water ran right through our house.”

Along Kamehameha Highway, front yards were flooded Wednesday. In some areas, it looked like pools of brown water.

“We actually dug a little hole for it to get out to the storm drain, so that’s working pretty good today,” said resident Jeff Sheridan.

Doug Deal says he had about a foot of muddy water on his property.

“When the rain and the water come, it floods our yards and my downstairs flooded. All my floors are ruined now,” he said. “It came like a river in here. It came through the street from that side and my wife and I saw it, and there was nothing we could do about it.”

The American Red Cross distributed boxes filled with cleaning supplies to help residents with the cleanup.

At Sunset Beach, lifeguards put up yellow caution tape at around 10 a.m. After the wall separated from the bike path, leaving a big hole. They say they’ve never seen damage like this before.

Deal say the drainage ditch near the path had a lot of debris that ended up in his home.

Other Oahu neighborhoods are also dealing with storm damage.

In Windward Oahu, a tent that served as the cafeteria for Ke Kula o Samuel Kamakau Laboratory Public Charter School had to be taken down.

School officials say the tent served as the cafeteria for 157 students, but it was no match for wind gusts that swooped down from the Koolau at around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The tarp was blown off and some of the metal poles were bent.

“It’s the mountain range,” explained school administrator Elizabeth Aulsebrook. “The mountain range pulls the winds and it grabs them and it comes crashing down right here, and you will never see that in the rest of Kaneohe. It’s unique to this area.”

Aulsebrook says the tent is normally taken down when bad weather is on the way, but she didn’t expect the winds to be that strong.

“We’ve got two kinds of fundraisers going on for the temporary tent,” she said. “We’ve got to have someplace for our children to eat outside everyday, and this is it. Then as a long-range plan, we’re raising $150,000 to build a real facility.”

The school has raised only a thousand dollars so far, so kids are a long way from getting that indoor cafeteria.

In the meantime, Aulsebrook says kids will be eating outside when it’s dry and in the classrooms when it’s raining.

“Immersion schools are a very important part of education so we’re here for the long haul,” she said.

At Sun Noodle Company in Kalihi, production had to slow down due to flooding on Colburn Street. The business is located at the lowest point of the road and there’s not drainage nearby.

“The closest is the one on Mokauea Street, which is about 400 feet away from where we are,” said Sun Noodle president Ahmad Yu.

Because workers and customers have a difficult time getting in and out of the facility, the business has to cut its production in half. The company has a plan in place to solve the drainage problem.

“We’re talking about half a million dollars or more,” Yu said. “We don’t see any other solution at this point. We talked to a lot of consultants.”