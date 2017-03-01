Vehicle catches fire in Salt Lake garage

Startling moments in Salt Lake when a vehicle caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Honolulu firefighters received the call at 12:26 p.m. from Country Club Village at 3075 Ala Poha Place.

Video taken by Brad Goda shows the fire created billowing black smoke and loud explosions.

Fire officials say a vehicle on the rooftop of the building’s five-story garage caught fire.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control relatively quickly, but the vehicle itself was likely destroyed.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire.

No one was hurt.