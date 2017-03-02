2017 Rainbow Warriors Football schedule released

The 2017 University of Hawai’i football schedule is now complete with the addition of the Mountain West slate that was announced by the league office, Thursday.

The Rainbow Warriors open coach Nick Rolovich’s second season with three non-conference opponents – Aug. 26 at Massachusetts, Sept. 2 vs. Western Carolina, and Sept. 9 at UCLA. Following a bye week, UH begins league play on the road at Wyoming (Sept. 23), marking its third road game in the first month of the season.

The Warriors return to Aloha Stadium for a home date with Colorado State (Sept. 30) before alternating between home and away games over the next two weeks at Nevada (Oct. 7) and home against San José State (Oct. 14). After another bye week, UH hosts league champion San Diego State (Oct. 28).

The following week, UH travels to Las Vegas to meet UNLV (Nov. 4). Fresno State comes to Aloha Stadium, Nov. 11 and the Warriors close out the league schedule at Utah State, Nov. 18. Hawai’i concludes its 12-game regular season by renewing its rivalry with Brigham Young, Nov. 25 in Honolulu.

The Mountain West Football Championship Game will be played at the home stadium of the highest-ranked of the two divisional champions on Saturday, Dec. 2.

A total of four teams on the 2017 schedule competed in bowl games a year ago – BYU (Poinsettia), Colorado State (Potato), San Diego State (Las Vegas), and Wyoming (Poinsettia).

The scheduling format for the 12-member Mountain West consists of five intra-divisional games and three cross-divisional contests.

The 2017 season marks Rolovich’s second with the Warriors. UH finished 7-7 in his inaugural campaign, which was capped by a Hawai’i Bowl victory over Middle Tennessee.

2017 Schedule

Date Opponent Site Time Aug. 26 at UMass Amherst, Mass. TBA Sept. 2 Western Carolina Aloha Stadium TBA Sept. 9 at UCLA Pasadena, Calif. TBA Sept. 16 OPEN Sept. 23 at Wyoming* Laramie, Wyo. TBA Sept. 30 Colorado State* Aloha Stadium TBA Oct. 7 at Nevada* Reno, Nev. TBA Oct. 14 San Jose State* Aloha Stadium TBA Oct. 21 OPEN Oct. 28 San Diego State* Aloha Stadium TBA Nov. 4 at UNLV* Las Vegas, Nev. TBA Nov. 11 Fresno State* Aloha Stadium TBA Nov. 18 at Utah State* Logan, Utah TBA Nov. 25 BYU Aloha Stadium TBA

* denotes Mountain West game