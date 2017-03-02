4th ranked ‘Bows put win streak on the line against MPSF rival USC

The fourth-ranked University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team continues its three-week homestand by hosting a two-match series with No. 14 USC, Thursday, March 2 and Friday, March 3 at the Stan Sheriff Center. Both matches begin at 7:00 p.m.

Only Thursday’s match will count toward the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation standings. UH (16-2, 7-2 MPSF) is currently in third place, behind leader Long Beach State (11-1) and BYU (8-1) while the Trojans (6-9, 5-7) are in ninth place.

The Rainbow Warriors are in the midst of an 11-match winning streak, including a 15-match home win streak dating back to last season. UH has won its last six matches in straight sets and owns a 20-set win streak since the UC Santa Barbara match on February 4.

UH’s 16 wins this season already matches last year’s win total and ensures a winning record for the sixth time under head coach Charlie Wade. The Warriors completed the month of February with an 8-0 mark with their last loss on January 20 against Long Beach State.

USC saw its three-match win streak snapped by Long Beach State last Friday. Prior to that, the Trojans reeled off three upset wins over No. 6 Stanford, No. 9 Pepperdine, and No. 11 CSUN. USC outside hitter Lucas Yoder is the nation’s leader with a 4.91 kill average while UH’s Stijn van Tilburg is third at 4.36 kills per set.

Matches #19 & #20

Who: No. 4 Hawai’i (16-2, 7-2 MPSF) vs. No. 14 USC (6-9, 5-7 MPSF)

Where: Stan Sheriff Center; Honolulu, O’ahu

Television Coverage: OC Sports will televise both matches live with Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Chris McLachlin (color).

Radio Coverage: Thursday’s match will air on NBC Sports Radio 1500AM while Friday’s match will air on ESPN 1420AM with Tiff Wells calling the action.

Streaming Video: HawaiiAthletics.com

Audio Webcast: nbcsportsradiohawaii.com and espn1420am.com

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Tickets: Lower – Adult $14-16, Senior Citizen (ages 65+) $10, Student (4-HS) $5; Upper – Adult $14, Senior Citizen $10, Student $5; UH-Manoa students receive admission with validated ID.

Series History: UH leads 41-37

Promotions: Bud Light is the sponsor on Thursday and will award great prizes throughout the match. Fans can register at Gate A to participate in the “Serve & Catch” contest during intermission for the chance to win a Bud Light cooler, and enter the “Lucky Seat Drawing” for the chance to win a Bud Light beach chair. On Thursday, UH Alumni Association members will receive 50% off adult tickets (maximum of eight). Hawaii Pacific Health is the sponsor of Friday?s “Pink Night” match and in support of cancer awareness, fans are encouraged to wear pink apparel. The first 300 fans through Gate A wearing pink apparel will receive a FREE pink rally towel. Fans can register at Gate A to participate in the “Volleyball Musical Chairs” contest during intermission for the chance to win a Swag Bag, and enter the “Lucky Seat Drawing” for the chance to win a prize-pack. There will be an autograph session with the team following the match at Gate B. On Friday, UH season-ticket holders in all UH sports will receive 50% off adult tickets (maximum of eight). Also, during both matches, fans can pick up educational material on prostate cancer and register to participate in the “Prostate Cancer Awareness” drawing for a chance to win a prize-pack, courtesy of Hawaii Pacific Health and St. Francis Healthcare System.