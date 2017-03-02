4th ranked Warriors extend multiple winning streaks with sweep of USC

The University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team extended its win streak to 12 matches with a straight-set win over No. 14 USC Thursday in a Mountain Pacific Sports Federation match-up at the Stan Sheriff Center. Set scores were 25-20, 25-23, 25-23.

The fourth-ranked Rainbow Warriors (17-2, 8-2 MPSF) also pushed their consecutive sets win streak to 23, the most since the 1998 squad won 21 straight. In addition, UH was victorious for the 16th straight time at home and won its eighth consecutive league match.

The teams play again Friday in a non-league contest at 7 p.m.

UH was led by sophomore opposite Stijn van Tilburg, who earlier in the evening finished runner-up as the Off the Block’s National Player of the Month for February. The Amsterdam, Netherlands native posted a team-high 17 kills, hitting .533.

Outside hitter Brett Rosenmeier added 10 kills, hitting .368 while outside hitter Kupono Fey continued his recent surge with 10 kills and six digs. Former Trojan Larry Tuileta totaled 11 digs and middles Hendrik Mol (5) and Patrick Gasman (4) combined for nine kills.

UH, the nation’s blocking leader, totaled four blocks and hit .407 for the match.

USC (6-10, 5-8) was led by the nation’s kill leader outside hitter Lucas Yoder, who finished with 11 kills but hit only .172.

Heading into the match, only three of the teams’ 15 match-ups since 2010 were decided in straight sets.

In Set 1, UH got off to a quick start, leading 10-5 after scoring four unanswered points. The Trojans got within two at 14-12 before the Warriors extended their lead back to five at 21-16 with a 5-2 run that included a pair of kills each by Fey and van Tilburg. The duo finished the set with five kills a piece as Hawai’i hit .500.

UH surged ahead 9-5 in Set 2 following consecutive kills by Patrick Gasman. USC closed to within two but kills by Rosenmeier and Fey put Hawai’i back ahead 19-15. The Warriors led 23-18 before Yoder’s serving pulled the Trojans to within one at 23-22. Van Tilburg’s 12th kill gave UH set point and Rosenmeier ended it with a blast down the line.

Midway through Set 3, the Trojans had eight hitting errors as the Warriors built a 15-11 lead. The lead was 20-14 after a Gasman-Rosenmeier double block, UH’s fourth of the set, before the Trojans rallied to within one at 22-21 with a 7-2 run. But the Warriors sided-out to end the match and with consecutive kills by van Tilburg for their seventh consecutive straight-set victory.