A Honolulu-bound lane closure on Likelike Highway will be in effect throughout the weekend.

The lane will be closed between Emmeline Place and Kula Kolea Drive beginning at 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, through 5 a.m. Monday, March 6.

Crews will be performing road reconstruction work as part of the Likelike Highway Resurfacing project.

At least one lane will remain open in the Honolulu-bound direction at all times. Roadwork is weather permitting.