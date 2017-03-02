Home Depot looks to hire 135 associates in Honolulu

By Published: Updated:
home depot 2

If you’re looking for a job, Home Depot is hiring.

The company is ramping up staff ahead of its busiest selling season: spring.

Home Depot is looking to hire 135 associates in Honolulu, who can fill positions from sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment.

Opportunities include both permanent part-time and season positions. College students, retirees, and veterans are encouraged to apply.

Interested candidates must apply online by visiting this website, selecting “See all hourly jobs,” entering a location, and clicking “Search.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s