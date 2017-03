West Oahu residents now have a new place to shop, if they’re looking to deck out their homes.

A blessing was held Thursday afternoon for the new Inspiration Furniture store at Kapolei Commons.

The new 50,000 square foot facility is located at the spot where sports authority used to be.

This is the third Inspiration store on Oahu.You can get all the furniture you need for your home or patio. Friday is the grand opening celebration, and there will be discounts and giveaways.