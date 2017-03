Related Coverage Honolulu mayor’s budget request includes new trash pickup fee

With the heavy rain that we’ve been experiencing, avoiding newly formed potholes can be a challenge. This is a problem Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell even admits experiencing on his way to Honolulu Hale each morning.

One of the bullet points brought up on Thursday in the mayor’s budget request was roads.

So far city crews have repaved just over 1,300 lane miles of the 1,500 they set out to cover when they began the project last year.

The mayor says now the repaving will be moving closer to town.