Polynesian Bowl adds national stars to loaded 2018 roster

Honolulu, HI (March 2, 2017) – The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced today 18 additional top rated players who have accepted their invitation to the 2018 Polynesian Bowl. This brings the total to 52 commitments.

New players include: Penn State commits 5* DE Micah Parsons (Harrisburg, PA, Scout #2) and 4* QB Justin Fields (Harrison, GA, ESPN 300 #8); 4* CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart (St. Augustine, CA, 247Sports #15); 4* TE Brevin Jordan (Bishop Gorman, NV, Scout #27); 4* CB Olaijah Griffin (Mission Viejo, CA, Scout #33); 4* QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Bishop Gorman, NV, Rivals #41); 4* TE/WR Camren McDonald (Long Beach Poly, CA, Scout #71); 4* S Steve Stephens (Edison, CA, Scout #102); 4* OC Justin Dedich (Chaparrel, CA, Scout #130); 4* QB Tanner McKee (Centennial, CA, Rivals #137); 4* LB Chad Bailey (Ridge Point, TX, Rivals #160); 4* RB Kirby Bennett (Bishop Gorman, NV, Scout #216); 4* OC Travis Spreen (Jesuit, OR, 247Sports #254); 4* ATH Toa Taua, Samoan (Lompoc, CA Scout #290); 4* S Stephan Blaylock (St. John Bosco, CA); 4* BYU commit LB Brandon Kaho, Tongan (Reno, NV), 3* ATH Josh Madison, Tongan (Newbury Park, CA); and 3* DT Tyler Manoa, Samoan/Tongan (St. Francis, CA).

The Polynesian Bowl is a premier high school all-star football game that features the world’s elite players of Polynesian heritage and other ancestries. The nationally televised game will be played on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Aloha Stadium on O`ahu, Hawai`i as part of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend. A total of 100 players will be selected for 2018, of which approximately 75 percent will be of Polynesian ancestry. For more information, please visit http://www.PolynesianBowl.com. “These young men will be part of more than just an all-star game. It’s more than that in Polynesia. Football for Polynesians is life, its family, its culture, its pride,” said Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Inductee and Board Member Vai Sikahema. The inaugural Polynesian Bowl was held this past January 2017. Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota and Baltimore Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley served as team captains. Football legends Olin Kreutz and Jack “The Throwin’ Samoan” Thompson served as honorary head coaches. 2018 POLYNESIAN BOWL PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED COMMITMENTS (34) 4* WR Manuel Allen (Centennial, CA, Scout #78) 4* OT Tommy Brown (Mater Dei, CA, Scout #82) 4* WR Chase Cota (South Medford, OR, Rivals #168) 3* OT Daniel Faalele, Samoan/Tongan (IMG Academy via Australia) 5* LB Palaie Gaoteote, Samoan (Bishop Gorman, NV, 247Sports #5), USC 4* DT Peselao Gauta, Samoan (Garden Grove, CA, 247Sports #278) WR Justin Genovia, Hawaiian (`Iolani, HI) 4* CB Kyler Gordon (Archbishop Murphy, WA, Scout #185) 5* WR Jalen Hall (Augustus F. Hawkins, CA, ESPN 300 #2) 4* ATH Talanoa Hufanga, Tongan (Crescent Valley, OR, Rivals #30) 3* OG Jacob Isaia, Samoan (Bishop Gorman, NV) 4* OT Dawson Jaramillo (Lake Oswego, OR, 247Sports #61) 4* CB Marcus Johnson (Augustus F. Hawkins, CA, ESPN 300 #83), USC 4* DE Cameron Latu, Tongan (Olympus, UT, Rivals #86) 3* DE Nathan Latu, Tongan (Olympus, UT), BYU 4* WR Braden Lenzy (Tigard, OR, Scout #134), Notre Dame 4* DT Tuli Letuligasenoa, Samoan (De La Salle, CA, Scout #90) 4* OG Hunter Lotulelei, Tongan (Highland, UT, 247Sports #242), Utah 4* ATH Malone Mataele, Maori/Tongan (Santa Margarita, CA, Scout #267) 4* QB Adrian Martinez (West Clovis, CA, 247Sports #210), California 4* LB Salua Masina, Samoan (Brighton, UT, Rivals #126) 3* LB Kana’i Mauga, Samoan (Waianae, HI) 4* DE Tennessee Pututau, Tongan (Cottonwood, UT, ESPN 300 #160) 3* DE Samson Reed, Samoan (Kahuku, HI) 4* LB Merlin Robertson, Samoan (Junipero Serra, CA, Scout #96) 4* LB Raymond Scott, Samoan (Narbonne, CA, Scout #45), USC 4* OT Penei Sewell, Samoan (Desert Springs, UT, Scout #53) 5* QB Jacob Sirmon (Bothell, WA, ESPN 300 #16), Washington 4* DT Tommy Togiai, Samoan (Highland, ID, 247Sports #26) 4* LB Solomon Tuliaupupu, Samoan (Mater Dei, CA, Scout #28) 3* LB Rocky Savea, Samoan (Kapolei, HI) 4* QB Brevin White (Paraclete, CA, Scout #110) 4* WR Chase Williams (Eleanor Roosevelt, CA, ESPN 300 #89) 4* QB Colson Yankoff (Coeur d’Alene, ID, 247Sports #85)