Speed limit reduction, temporary weight restriction imposed on Ala Moana Blvd.



You’ll have to drive a little slower along a portion of Ala Moana Boulevard.

The state is imposing a reduced speed limit of 25 mph in both directions between Piikoi and Queen streets.

It is also imposing a vehicle weight restriction, which limits vehicles exceeding 25 tons from crossing that stretch of the road.

According to Oahu Transit Services, the restriction will not affect buses, which weigh no more than 20 tons.

The Honolulu Fire Department says some trucks may be affected, such as its largest 38-ton ladder truck, however in those cases, dispatchers will direct them to the appropriate route to get to their alarm destinations.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation says both are temporary, and necessary as crews install additional shoring for the Ala Moana Boulevard Pensacola Relief Sewer. An inspection last month found that immediate repairs were necessary to the facility.

HDOT will lift the temporary restrictions upon completion of the shoring work, which is anticipated to be done by the end of March.

Electronic message boards have been placed at the work site, and city agencies and other stakeholders have been informed.

A single lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the eastbound direction may be necessary for the repair work.