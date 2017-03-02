State shells out thousands for claims filed by prisoners

In the last fiscal year, Hawaii paid $197,057.21 to settle 535 claims that cost $10,000 or less.

The payments were for damages caused by state property, like potholes or, as we highlighted in the first installment of our series, workers using weed whackers.

We also discovered thousands of our taxpayer dollars went to pay prisoners.

In claims dating back to 2015, we found at least 21 inmates received money after filing a claim with the state.

The biggest payouts to prisoners had to do with legal cases and injuries, like a $5,000 payout to a former inmate who said he developed an allergy from breathing in mold spores in his cell at Halawa Correctional Facility back in 2010.

There was a $10,000 payout to a prisoner on Hawaii Island who was injured by a chainsaw while working on a land-clearing project, and a $9,000 payout to an inmate injured on the work line at Halawa in 2007.

Most of the claims were under a hundred dollars, ranging from as little as $5 for an inmate’s property lost at Oahu Community Correctional Center.

In fact, many of the claims were for items lost or stolen. For instance, an inmate’s shorts were stolen, resulting in a payout of about $16.70.

So why do taxpayers have to pay to replace inmates’ items?

The Department of Public Safety told us in a statement that “inmates are afforded the same rights to file tort claims as the public.”

The claims are looked over by the Attorney General’s office and it’s up to the Department of Accounting and General Services to make the final decision.