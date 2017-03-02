Water main break floods portion of Ewa Beach Road

A handful of Ewa Beach residents had to deal with flooding Thursday, and not due to recent storms.

A 12-inch water main break on Ewa Beach Road left a portion of the road and some properties submerged in water.

The Board of Water Supply says the break was reported at around 2:30 p.m. and affected seven customers.

Resident Shanieze Vierra says she’s never seen a break like this.

“Water was coming this way, so I went and told my auntie them that their driveway is going to get all flooded out,” she said. “(The water) was coming up over that last step of ours.”

Though it came close, Vierra says the water did not actually enter their home.