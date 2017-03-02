What’s Poppin’ – Chocolate Popcorn flavors

By Published:
This week we feature two popular chocolate popcorn flavors from Primo Popcorn.

 

The first chocolate for the occasion is, CHERRY BLOSSOM. Chef Ry took the challenge of developing this special flavor especially for a Girl’s Day event a few years back.  It’s strawberry milk and it has been a favorite ever since.

 

Don’t forget St. Patrick’s Day!  Their once a year, March Chocolate of the Month is SHAMROCK. This mint chocolate chip delight is sure to be a hit at any St. Patty Day celebration.

 

Primo Popcorn is located at 120 Sand Island Access Road.

www.primopopcorn.com

