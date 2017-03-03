(4) Rainbow Warriors win 13th straight over USC

HONOLULU – For the eighth consecutive match, the University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team won its straight-sets after Friday’s victory over No. 14 USC in a non-conference match-up at the Stan Sheriff Center. Set scores were 25-13, 25-15, 25-18.

The fourth-ranked Rainbow Warriors (18-2) extended their win streak to 13 matches and their set win streak to 26 after the 96-minute contest. UH also won for the 17th straight time at the Stan Sheriff Center, two-shy of the program record.

Fourteen players saw action for the Warriors, who were led by freshman outside hitter Rado Parapunov. The Bulgarian posted a team-high 10 kills, hitting .389. Sophomore middle blocker Dalton Solbrig tallied six of the team’s season-high 14 blocks. Freshman outside Austin Matautia added eight kills while freshman middle Patrick Gasmanrecorded four kills and four blocks.

Leading hitter Stijn van Tilburg played just one set and had four kills.

USC (6-12), which played without four of their Thursday night starters including the nation’s kill leader Lucas Yoder, hit -.013 for the match. Freshman Aaron Strange led the Trojans with six kills.

UH jumped out to a 7-3 lead in Set 1 and made it 10-4 following an ace by Brett Rosenmeier. After a USC point, the Warriors then blew it wide open, scoring six of the next seven points for a 16-6 lead. UH hit .480 and recorded four blocks.

In Set 2, the Warriors reeled off seven straight points for an 8-2 lead and the Trojans never threatened the rest of the way. UH’s block came up big with 5.5 stuffs in the set and Parapunov tallied five kills in the 25-15 victory.

Hawai’i put up three early blocks in Set 3 and scored six straight for an 11-3 lead.

The Warriors conclude their homestand by hosting No. 8 Stanford, Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11. Match time is 7:00 p.m., for both matches.

