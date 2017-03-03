First phase of KCC culinary school complete

Phase 1 of the Kapiolani Community College Culinary Institute of the Pacific has been completed.

The school is located at the former site of the Cannon Club on Diamond Head Road.

The $25 million first phase, financed by private donations and federal and state funds, will create a home for what will be the only four-year, baccalaureate culinary degree in Hawaii.

The first phase on the 7.8-acre site includes four single-story buildings, an outdoor cooking area, landscaping, the first of two parking lots and the off-site utility infrastructure (electrical, water, sewer, gas) for the entire project.

An estimated $30 million is needed for Phase II, which would include a restaurant, classrooms spaces, a bakery lab, auditorium, administration building and a second parking lot.