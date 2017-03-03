Katt Williams is in town to perform at the Blaisdell

His name is Micah Sierra Williams but the entertainment world simply knows him as “Katt Williams.” The American stand-up comedian, actor, rapper, singer and voice artist joined us on Wake Up 2day this morning to talk about his Saturday night show at the Blaisdell Arena.

He’s developed a career with thousands of stage shows in sold-out arenas, a long list of starring roles on the small screen and major box office hits. As he approaches his 20th anniversary in the business, the veteran entertainer known for his insightful, often polarizing material is on his Great American Tour, with a renewed sense of self.

This is Williams’ 5th show in the islands. Tickets are still available for tomorrow night’s show at the Blaisdell Arena.

