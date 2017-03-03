Maui toddler loses battle with cancer, touched countless throughout valiant fight

The Maui toddler who captured hearts across the nation has lost his battle with cancer.

Trucker Dukes’ father, Joshua, posted the news on social media. He revealed Trucker died Friday morning at home in his mother’s arms.

The 3-year-old had been battling neuroblastoma, a stage-four adrenal cancer, since he was 19 months old.

For two years, Trucker and his mother, Shauna, traveled between Maui and New York for treatments at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. His parents decided to stop treatment and recently brought him home to Maui for hospice care.

Trucker touched many with his open heart and resilient spirit. Many took to social media to show their support through the #TruckerToughChallenge.

Trucker was made an honorary firefighter by FDNY as well as the Maui Fire Department.

“I see this little boy walking at me with his eyes aglow and arms outreached, and he jumped right on me and gave me a hug,” said FDNY Capt. Jim Grismer.

Joshua Dukes wrote, “We are going to honor him and live our lives as better dads, moms, siblings, husbands, wives and people of God. We love you little warrior. Run free in heaven with no pain, no tears, no suffering!”