Monthly outdoor warning siren test rescheduled for Friday

Due to severe weather Wednesday, March 1, the regularly scheduled outdoor warning siren test will occur at 11:45 a.m. Friday, March 3.

For the purpose of this test you will hear a one minute steady tone on all sirens. When you hear the steady tone in circumstances other than a test, turn to any radio or television station for essential emergency information and instructions.

During an actual emergency these broadcasts will be heard at frequent intervals and may become continuous if need be. In addition, residents in areas surrounding Campbell Industrial Park, Honokai Hale, Makakilo, Kapolei Regional Park, Kapolei Golf Course, Hoakalei and the Coast Guard Station at Kalaeloa may also hear a whooping tone following the Siren Test. This whooping tone is a test of the Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) Incident outdoor siren warning group that will be activated in the event of a HAZMAT incident.

Important emergency information, including evacuation maps, can be found in the Hawaiian Telecom telephone directory on our website at www.oahuDEM.org.

If the siren in your community does not sound or does not operate properly please call the Department of Emergency Management at 723-8960 to report it during normal working hours. If after hours, weekends or holidays call the Honolulu Police Department at 911 to report it. You can also email the department at dem@honolulu.gov. With more than 170 outdoor warning sirens on Oahu we appreciate the public’s assistance in identifying problem units.

Please report any acts of vandalism, damages, or missing sirens or components to the Department of Emergency Management at 723-8960. You can also email the department at dem@honolulu.gov and include any images you may have of the siren in question. Any suspicious activity should be reported immediately to the Honolulu Police Department by calling 911.

Residents now have the option of reporting malfunctioning or vandalized sirens on-line. Visit the City Siren Trouble Report page to file your report as well as upload pictures.

The Department of Emergency Management also encourages our residents to have multiple methods of receiving emergency information. These methods include Nixle email and cell phone text messaging, accessing Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages broadcast over TV and radio and having a NOAA weather radio with Specific Area Message Encoding (SAME). NOAA weather radios can be purchased at most department or electronics stores as well as online.