Night closures necessary on Likelike and Pali highways for LED light installation

Upcoming closures will affect drivers heading in and out of Windward Oahu.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation will be implementing night closures on Likelike and Pali highways for LED lighting installations in the Wilson and Pali tunnels.

Lane closures are as follows:

Likelike Highway will be closed in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Valley View Drive and Kahekili Highway on Sunday night, March 5, through Wednesday morning, March 8, from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Pali Highway will be closed in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kamehameha Highway to Waokanaka Street on Wednesday night, March 8, through Friday morning, March 10, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Electronic message boards have been posted throughout Likelike Highway and Pali Highway to notify motorists of the closures.

Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with safety and traffic procedures. Emergency vehicles, first responders and TheBus have been notified of the roadwork and will be allowed through the work zone. Roadwork is weather permitting.

HDOT advises motorists to plan ahead and use alternate routes to get to their destinations.