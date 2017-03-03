Peanut butter substitute sold in Hawaii stores recalled over E. coli concerns

The SoyNut Butter Company has issued a voluntary recall over possible links to a national E. coli outbreak.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local authorities have been investigating a multistate outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (E. coli) O157:H7 infections.

A total of 12 illnesses have been reported from Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey and Oregon. Out of the 12, six were hospitalized and four suffered kidney failure.

“While we are taking the necessary investigative steps in getting the product in question and the supply chain tested, we decided to issue the recall for the sake of food safety. We take our products integrity seriously and will update all our customers as we receive more information,” the company said.

The recall affects I.M. Healthy Original Creamy SoyNut Butter with the Best By dates of August 30, 2018, and August 31, 2018.

However, the CDC recommends that consumers not eat, and childcare centers and other institutions not serve, any variety or size of I.M. Healthy brand SoyNut Butter or I.M. Healthy brand granola coated with SoyNut Butter produced by SoyNut Butter Company. The CDC also urges consumers to check their pantry for SoyNut Butter products.

Customers should not eat the product. For questions or concerns, call the company at 800-288-1012.

Click here for more information from the FDA.

In Hawaii, SoyNut Butter is sold in certain Safeway, Target, and Down to Earth stores.

Click here for a notice from the company.